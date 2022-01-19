ODU Women move up game against Rice, expecting harsh weather conditions

NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics Release) – Due to forecasted winter weather, Old Dominion University Athletics has announced a schedule change for the women’s basketball game against Rice on Thursday. That game will now tip off at 3 p.m. inside Chartway Arena. The start time for Saturday’s game with North Texas will be determined later based on local conditions.



Operations within Chartway Arena will remain unaffected for Thursday’s game with Rice. Fans are encouraged to stay home on Saturday and listen to the game on ESPN Radio 94.1 FM, or tune into the CUSA.tv live video stream instead of risking their safety to attend the North Texas game.



Alumni recognition activities and the celebration of the 1996-97 national runner-up team originally scheduled for Saturday have also been postponed. An effort will be made to reschedule for later this season. All women’s basketball alumni who RSVP’d will receive additional information via email.



Old Dominion will allow fans to redeem their North Texas game tickets for free admission (one per ticket) to any upcoming women’s basketball home game this season. Tickets can be exchanged at the Chartway Arena box office or by calling 757-683-4444.