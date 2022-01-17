ODU Women beat FAU 61-48 in first home game in 35 days

NORFOLK, Va (ODU Athletics). – It was far too close for comfort. But desperately in need of a victory, the Old Dominion women’s basketball team rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated Florida Atlantic, 61-48, Monday evening.

Ajah Wayne scored 12 of her 22 points in the final period, which was close until the final minutes.

The win was needed because it came after poor performance in a 53-48 loss at UTEP Saturday night, one that ended ODU’s nine-game winning streak.

ODU (12-3, 2-1 C-USA) played poorly again for much of the game against FAU. The Owls took an 11-0 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 14-2. The Monarchs appeared disjointed, especially on defense, and often gave the Owls open jumpers.

ODU’s defense then tightened up after head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones called a timeout to tell her players to get it together. The Monarchs appeared to retake control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Owls 15-2 over the first 7 ½ minutes to take a 30-21 lead.

But FAU’s Sofia Galeron drilled a three-pointer in the final seconds to trim the lead to six at the half

Galeron made a jumper early in the third quarter to tie the score at 32-32, and Janeta Rozentale made a jumper from the top of the key minutes later to give FAU a 39-38 lead it carried into the fourth quarter.

Wayne then scored the first four points of a fourth quarter that she would dominate.

After Alexa Zaph made a driving layup to pull FAU within a point, 46-45, midway through the fourth quarter, the Monarchs finally gave themselves some breathing room with a 7-0 run, the final basket a Wayne jump shot with 3:01 left that gave ODU a 53-45 lead.

The Owls never got close again.

Amari Young came into the game one point short of 1,000 career points. “I knew I needed one point,” said the senior from North Augusta, South Carolina in joking fashion. She added 10 more points and six rebounds.

“To score 1,000 points is a significant achievement,” Milton-Jones said.

Wayne, a senior from Birmingham, Alabama, also broke the 1,000-point mark earlier this season. Although both are seniors, they have a year of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic.

“Weezy is the kind of player who can put our team on her back and will us to a victory,” Milton-Jones said, using Wayne’s nickname. “She was just a bull.”

Iggy Allen , the senior from Pompano Beach, Florida, struggled to make shots but scored 13 against the Owls, for whom she played last season. Milton-Jones said Allen was nervous playing against her former teammates and that she was pushing her shots.

“I expected it to look like this because when you’re playing your former team, there are all kinds of mixed emotions that you are having,” Milton-Jones said. “No matter how hard you try to focus and pretend it doesn’t matter, it matters.”

That the game was competitive was a major tribute to FAU, which was without three of its top seven scorers and had a nightmarish and tiring trip from Boca Raton, Florida to Norfolk. The flight carrying the Owls to Norfolk attempted to land Sunday night and pilots determined it wasn’t safe because of high winds.

The flight was diverted to Raleigh, where the Owls slept in the clothes they wore on the flight – their luggage did not make it to Raleigh.

They bused to Norfolk Monday morning, causing the game time to be delayed from 1:30 until 6:30.

FAU’s five starters, including two players who don’t usually start, all played at least 34 minutes. The Owls (4-11, 0-4) got no points and only 20 minutes of playing time from its four-women bench. It was the sixth loss in a row for FAU.

FAU kept it close with a zone defense and dared the Monarchs to beat them from outside. ODU took 25 more shots than FAU, but made just 23 of 71 (32.4 percent) and one of 19 three-pointers (5.3 percent).

“We’re going to see that zone every game, and people are going to bank on the fact that we’re not going to make shots,” Milton-Jones said. “The iron has just been unkind to us for whatever reason.

“But I want my players to remain confident. The three-point shot is something we’re not afraid to take.

“There’s going to come a time when we start hitting and people are really going to be in trouble.”

The game was the first at home for ODU in 36 days and during that time, the team often hasn’t been unable to practice because of COVID issues.

“The quarantine we had to go into, that broke our momentum,” Milton-Jones said. “We were on an eight-game winning streak. And then we just had to shut everything down.”

Young said that finally playing a home game after a month “felt so good. It was so great to play in front of our home fans again.”

The Monarchs host Rice on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and North Texas Saturday at 1 p.m. in the annual alumni game that will mark a reunion of the 1996-97 team, the last ODU team to go to a Final Four. Former coach Wendy Larry and ODU Hall of Fame members Ticha Penicheiro and Nyree Roberts will be among the players introduced at halftime of the North Texas game.