Despite poor shooting from each team, Old Dominion got a key shot from Imo Essien and held off Gardner-Webb, 44-43 Saturday at Chartway Arena.

Monarchs hold off Gardner-Webb, 44-43

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Neither Old Dominion nor Gardner-Webb shot the ball well.

The two teams combined to hit just 27% of their shots – the Monarchs hit less than 16% in the second half as their cold shooting extended to the free-throw line, where they shot just under 41%.

But when they needed a big basket, Imo Essien’s one make in 10 tries went in from beyond the arc with 41 seconds left, giving the Monarchs a 44-43 win Saturday at Chartway Arena.

There were still tenuous moments in the final seconds, including a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for Gardner-Webb, but Old Dominion persevered for the win.

The victory extended ODU’s winning streak to three and its home record to 6-0. The Monarchs (7-4) and have won four of their last five games.

Mekhi Long led the Monarchs with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Tyreek Scott-Grayson had nine points and four rebounds, though he was just 4-of-15 from the field.

Essien, despite his struggles from the field, added five assists, and Dericko Williams added eight rebounds. Kareem Reid led the Bulldogs with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Gardner-Webb is now 2-7, but the Bulldogs’ record is deceptive. Most of their losses have been narrow, including a 66-60 defeat at then No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs defense, anchored by 6-9 center Kareem Reid (12 points, 10 rebounds), clogged the lane and often took the Monarchs out of their rhythm.

ODU led nearly all of the first half, at one point was up by six, before Reid dunked the Bulldogs to a 26-25 lead with 2:12 left in the half.

Fields made a layup after a double-pump move inside to allow ODU to retake the lead and Ben Stanley made a layup to give the Monarchs a 29-26 halftime lead.

The two teams combined to make just 11 of 61 shots in the second half, but even with poor shooting, and being outrebounded 51-41, the Monarchs kept the lead until Anthony Selden’s 3-pointer tied the game at 41-all. He then made a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a brief lead, but no one scored again until Essien’s game-winning shot.

ODU does not play again until they travel to George Mason Dec. 21 – its final non-conference game of the season.