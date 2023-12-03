NORFOLK, Va. (Courtesy of ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football will play Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte. The bowl game is the second for ODU in three years under head coach Ricky Rahne .



The Bowl Central page will house all the most up to date ticket, travel and event information for fans attending the bowl game.



Every bowl game provides each participating school an allotment of tickets to sell within a “Fan Block”. Ticket allotments vary in quantity, location, and price dependent on the bowl site. ODU Athletics will assess the ticket options and communicate to fans on where and how to purchase tickets within the ODU Fan Block. A limited number of premium seating options will be available upon request. Further information will be provided within the coming days.



Monarch fans are encouraged to purchase within the ODU Fan Block because University-driven ticket sales impact future bowl considerations, guarantees a seat within the ODU reserved sections and participating teams are provided the best available seating options.



Old Dominion is 6-6 overall on the year and 5-3 in the rugged Sun Belt Conference, where a record 12 teams are bowl eligible, including the entire east division. The Monarchs knocked off Georgia Southern and Georgia State the final two weeks of the season to gain bowl eligibility. ODU won contests on the final play of the game. At Georgia Southern, Ethan Sanchez kicked a 22-yard field goal and against Georgia State Grant Wilson scored from two-yards out.



Linebacker Jason Henderson leads the country in tackles with 170 and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors, while fellow linebacker Wayne Matthews III comes in with 121 tackles and was named to the third team.



Denzel Lowry , LaMareon James , Shawn Asbury earned all-conference.



Quarterback Grant Wilson started 10 games at quarterback and passed for 2,026 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores.



Running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks combined for 1,146 yards and eight touchdowns.



Isiah Paige led the Monarchs with 39 receptions while Reymello Murphy had a team-high 495 receiving yards.



WKU comes into the game with a 7-5 record after going 5-3 in Conference USA.



Quarterback Austin Reed leads the Hilltoppers, throwing for 3,340 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Malachi Corley caught a team-high 75 passes for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns.



Talique Allen leads the defense with 51 tackles, while Kendrick Simmons has a team-best 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.



More information on the bowl game will come soon. Stay tuned to ODUSports.com and the Bowl Central page for the latest updates and information.