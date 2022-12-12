NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion football’s top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.

Ali Jennings III, a First Team All Sun Belt selection in 2022, announced on Monday afternoon via Twitter, saying “Let’s handle Business!!” He also had offers from Colorado, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Arkansas.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder from Richmond spent the last two seasons with the Monarchs after first transferring from West Virginia. He was one of the most productive receivers in the country in 2022 as a junior before a season-ending injury. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He’ll look to bolster a Hokies offense that scored just 19 points per game in 2022 under first year head coach Brent Pry. Tech finished 3-8 and 1-6 in the ACC. Jennings was third in the country with 106.6 receiving yards per game in 2022, and had five catches and 122 yards in ODU’s win over Tech this year. He had 200 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions against East Carolina.

Jennings said his dream is to play in the NFL, but the timing wasn’t right to declare this year.