ODU plays waiting game ahead of its Regional Final showdown against Virginia

COLUMBIA, SC (WAVY) – After several postponements, Old Dominion’s Regional Final against Virginia has been moved to Tuesday morning at 9:06 in Columbia, SC.

The winner advances to one of the Super Regionals against Dallas Baptist. No location has been decided for those games in the next round.

This is the second match-up in the regional between the Cavaliers and Monarchs. UVA won an elimination game over ODU 8-3 on Sunday, forcing a do-or-die game that will now take place on Tuesday.

The loss snapped a 9-game ODU winning streak.

Head coach Chris Finwood said it was a game Virginia clearly deserved to win and ODU deserved to lose.

“We just didn’t play well, really in any phase of the game,” he said. “We gave up three runs on defense with errors. We didn’t get nearly enough balls in play. And they certainly outplayed us.”

ODU defeated Jacksonville and South Carolina to advance to Sunday’s Columbia Regional final, needing to win just one more game.

U.Va. lost to South Carolina in its first game, then beat Jacksonville on Saturday and South Carolina earlier Sunday to advance to play ODU needing to win two.

Virginia was playing, Finwood said, “with its back against the wall. They had to win to continue their season. Tomorrow, we’ll have to play well to continue ours.”