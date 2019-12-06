ODU officials angered that Wilder pursued FAU job in 2016, prior to Bahamas Bowl game

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The big story in local sports this week came Monday morning when Old Dominion University’s only head football coach, Bobby Wilder, resigned after nearly 13 years with the school.



But did you know Coach Wilder almost left the Monarchs three years ago for a conference rival?



An internet story by a former newspaper reporter in Florida has caused plenty of anger this week in the Old Dominion athletic department.

According to multiple sources, in 2016, after their 10-win season, Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder was in talks with then Florida Atlantic Athletic Director Pat Chun about their coaching vacancy after the firing of coach Charlie Partridge.



What has disturbed ODU officials, is if this was indeed true, Wilder could have been in violation of his contract, which stated he was to inform Old Dominion if he were to apply for, or be interviewed for another job.



Chun, now the athletic director at Washington State, has confirmed he and Wilder had serious talks during the time the Monarchs coach was preparing his team for their appearance in the Bahamas Bowl.



Sources say however that FAU president Dr. John Kelly informed his athletic director that then Alabama Offensive Coordinator Lane Kiffin would be hired as the Owls’ next head coach, and talks with Coach Wilder should be suspended.

Why would Mr. Chun talk with the coach of a fellow conference member without the permission of Dr. Selig?



Kiffin, who is preparing for Saturday’s Conference USA championship game against UAB, is under contract at FAU for the next eight years, but several Power Five schools may be interested in hiring him away from Boca Raton.



Several months after Kiffin was hired by FAU, Wilder signed a five-year contract extension that raised his salary to $650,000 per season.



On Monday Wilder resigned following a 1-11 season, his third losing campaign in a row following that Bahamas Bowl win in 2016.