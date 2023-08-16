NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion men’s soccer coach Alan Dawson will retire at the end of the 2023 season, and his successor has already been named.

ODU athletic director Wood Selig made the announcement Tuesday that Dawson would finish his 27th season with the Monarchs before retiring, and current associate coach Tennant McVea will take over.

“First, I would like to thank Alan Dawson and the entire Dawson family for their unwavering sacrifice and commitment to the ODU men’s soccer program that now spans four decades since Coach Dawson’s arrival,” Selig said in a statement. “Coach Dawson’s Monarch teams have been among the nation’s elite men’s programs and a fixture in the NCAA tournament throughout his career at ODU.

“His tenure will rank among the best of any ODU head coach who has ever led a Monarch program and there have been many great ones. He leaves behind a rich legacy of academic and athletic success from which we will continue to build and grow. We both congratulate and thank Coach Dawson for pouring the heart of his professional career into ODU men’s soccer.”

In 26 seasons, Dawson has gone 257-168-52 with three conference championships, 12 NCAA tournament appearances and were ranked nine times in the final poll of the season.

Dawson said it was his decision to step down.

“It has been an honor to lead the program and I would like to thank everyone who has helped shape it over the years,” Dawson said. “I have had the pleasure to work with many impactful administrators and staff members that have been invaluably resourceful. Also, the program has seen many assistant coaches who have worked tirelessly to improve our overall culture.”

McVea has been a key player in the Hampton Roads soccer scene, having coached at local ECNL club Beach FC since 2013 and has been on staff at USL League Two team Lionsbridge FC in Newport News since 2017.

“I am extremely honored to be named the next head coach of the Old Dominion men’s soccer program,” McVea said. “Old Dominion University has become such an enormous part of my life over the past decade and to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading these young men moving forward is a role that I take on with immense gratitude.”