NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — There’s no time to look back on what was, only time to look ahead on what is, and what will be.

That was pretty much Jeff Jones’ message during ODU men’s basketball’s media availability Tuesday. The 1-0 mentality is something you hear most athletes, coaches, and teams adopt, but this takes on an entirely new meaning after the most recent loss to Northeastern.

The Monarchs left Boston with a 3-4 record after falling to the Huskies 81-68, but the big key of the game came at the charity stripe.

Northeastern shot 51 free throws during Saturday’s game, while ODU shot just nine. No matter how many you make, that discrepancy is eye-popping. Considering NU made 40 of those free throws, Jones was livid, as one could imagine.

He charged toward the official, received his first career ejection, and the floor had to be cleared. Reports even said cops were called over to help break things up.

“The security people probably understood what was going on,” Jones said. “The referee overreacted (and) I was going to get my money’s worth. I wasn’t pleased. … I think I got my point across.”

“Real emotional game where we all felt like some stuff didn’t go our way, but we’re ready to move onto William & Mary and get it back,” said ODU point guard Chaunce Jenkins.

ODU will have two tough Commonwealth matchups this week, as they travel to William & Mary Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Saturday, the Monarchs will host No. 18 JMU at Chartway Arena. Tipoff for that one is 7 p.m.