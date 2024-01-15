NORFOLK, Va. (Courtesy of ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Jones announced Sunday that he will step away from coaching for the rest of the season due to health issues.



Jones has been recovering at home since suffering a heart attack and subsequent stent procedure on December 20, 2023, during the team’s trip to the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.



Shortly after returning from Hawaii, Jones learned that for the fourth time since his June 2015 surgery, it is time for him to begin treatment for prostate cancer.



As a result, Jones will take medical leave to focus on his health. Assistant Coach Kieran Donohue will continue to serve as interim head coach.



“I would like to thank the ODU Community for their kindness and well-wishes after my heart attack. I would also like to thank Drs. Hemphill and Selig for their steadfast support,” Jones said. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but I am confident that Interim Coach Kieran Donohue , the staff, and the players will continue to battle for the remainder of the season. I want to thank them for their hard work and resilience, and I would like to thank all of Monarch Nation for continuing to be the best fans in the league. You all make me grateful and proud to be a Monarch.”



ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.: “Coach Jones and his family have been an integral part of our campus community for many years. They have been a source of strength and tireless champions for so many Monarchs. Now, it is our time to support Coach Jones as he focuses on his health in preparation for a return to the game, a team, and an institution that he loves!”



ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig, Ed.D: “My professional relationship with Coach Jones began in 1988 and now spans five decades. His competitiveness and passion for the sport of basketball is second to none. Coach Jones absolutely loves ODU, our student-athletes and staff. Therefore, I appreciate how difficult a decision stepping back is for Coach Jones. Throughout his career he has always put his team and coaching staff first. All Monarch fans and supporters should now put Coach Jones first and support his efforts to regain the health required to lead our program.”



Old Dominion will have no further comment at this time.