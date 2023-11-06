NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — It was a great night for Monarch nation. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams got it done on home court Monday night to start their regular seasons 1-0.

For the men’s team, they took on Virginia Wesleyan, where they took the 71-57 win. Despite the Monarchs turning the ball over 16 times and an even scoring second half, a strong finish to the first half was enough for ODU to start things out 1-0.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way in scoring with 16 points. The Monarchs will take on Ball State on the road at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

The women’s team took down Lincoln. Actually, took down doesn’t do it justice. They dominated — 72-50 your final score, as the Monarchs open up 1-0 to kick off the ’23-’24 campaign.

En’Dya Buford had 15 points on the night, while three Monarchs were in double figures. They’ll host Buffalo at 4 p.m. Nov. 11.