ODU men’s and women’s basketball teams pause after positive coronavirus results

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Both the Old Dominion men’s and women’s basketball team have paused all team-related activities after positive coronavirus test results.

ODU didn’t say how many people tested positive, but results came from Tier 1 personnel (student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff.)

The move means games Jan. 22 and 23 against North Texas have been postponed. ODU didn’t say anything about upcoming games against Western Kentucky and Marshall.

This is the first announced coronavirus positive test for the ODU programs so far, though they have had games canceled or postponed earlier this season after other teams tested positive for the virus. ODU men’s assistant Bryant Stith was sick with COVID-19 for three weeks early in the pandemic after contracting the virus at a family gathering.