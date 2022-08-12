NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion University men’s basketball team may not be playing longtime rival VCU as part of their non-conference schedule in 2022-23, but they’ve got plenty of local teams and interesting regional matchups on the docket, including games against Virginia Tech, ECU and George Mason.

The Monarchs open their schedule with an exhibition against Division III Christopher Newport University on November 2 at home before their first Division I contest against regional foe University of Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday, November 7.

ODU has another local Division III opponent Virginia Wesleyan on November 14 before heading down to Charleston, South Carolina, for a tournament game against Virginia Tech as part of the Charleston Classic. It’s the first time the teams have played since 2007, with the Hokies holding a 14-10 all-time record.

The tournament from Nov. 17-20 also includes the College of Charleston, Davidson, University of South Carolina, Penn State, Colorado State and Furman.

The Monarchs also have interesting home games against ECU (Nov. 26), William & Mary (Dec. 7), Norfolk State (Dec. 7) and George Mason (Dec. 21) before kicking off conference games in their jump to the Sun Belt Conference.

Norfolk State is coming off back-to-back MEAC championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, but has never beaten ODU in three matchups, including its first home game vs. ODU. That 2020-21 season game, their most recent matchup, ended in a 80-66 Monarchs win.

ODU has had a winning record in just one of its last three seasons since making the NCAA Tournament in the 2018-19 season, but is looking to change things up this season with a completely different roster, including six transfer players.

Here’s the full schedule: