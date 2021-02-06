ODU Men fall in second game against Marshall

After Friday’s 21-point comeback win against Marshall, the ODU men’s basketball team look spent of energy Saturday night in Charway Arena. The Monarchs (9-5, 5-3 C-USA) fell to the Thundering Herd (10-5, 4-4 C-USA) 87-67.

“Marshall played at a very high-level tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t have the energy, activity and aggressiveness tonight and with Marshall playing as well as they were, it wasn’t our night. Unfortunately, sometimes when you compete long enough, you understand that you are going to have nights like this; they are not fun, but you have to take your medicine.”

Austin Trice lead ODU with 16 points off the bench. The team shot just 35% from the field and just 14% from three. Marshall shot 52% from the field and 48% from three.

The Monarchs are scheduled to face Charlotte next Wednesday, February 10th, at Dale F. Halton Arena.