ODU men and women prepare for CUSA tournament

FRISCO, Tex. (Release via ODU athletics) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team will take on the UTEP Miners on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST in the opening round of the Heritage Landscape Supply Group C-USA Basketball Championships in Frisco, Texas.



The game will be streamed on ESPN+, while you can also hear the call from Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik on the ODU Sports Radio Network starting with the pre-game show at 8:30 p.m. EST.



Old Dominion enters with a 13-18 record after knocking off East Division Champion Middle Tennessee 68-64 on Saturday. Austin Trice’s putback dunk with 19 seconds left gave the Monarchs a lead, while Jaylin Hunter hit two free throws with four seconds left to ice the win. C.J. Keyser scored 16 points, Kalu Ezikpe added 14 points and seven rebounds, Hunter chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds, while Mekhi Long had 10 points off the bench.



UTEP (18-12) defeated North Texas in its regular-season finale on Saturday. Souley Boum, who joined Trice on the C-USA Second Team All-Conference on Monday, leads the Miners in scoring with 19.9 points per game. He had 28 points going 13-of-14 in the win over ODU.



These teams met in Norfolk on Jan. 15 where the Miners escaped with a 78-70 overtime win. Trice had 19 points and a career-best 20 rebounds to lead the Monarchs in that game. His 20 rebounds is a single-game high in Conference USA this season. Kalu Ezikpe joined Trice in the scoring lead with 19 points.



The winner will face Middle Tennessee on Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST in the quarterfinals.

