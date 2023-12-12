NORFOLK (WAVY) — Old Dominion is currently a 2.5 point favorite in its Dec. 18 bowl game in Charlotte versus Western Kentucky.

It’s the Monarchs second bowl appearance in three years, and like the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021, the Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte is in relatively close proximity to Hampton Roads.

“I’m excited that our fans can drive there over night and come back,” head coach Ricky Rahne said. “It can be a relatively inexpensive trip to support their team in a bowl and really show people what ODU football and ODU in general is all about.”

Charlotte is approximately five to six hours from Hampton Roads.

As for the players, some of them have been around for a while, and for seniors like four-year starter and three-time team captain Xaiver Black, it’s a chance to go out a winner.

“We were 1-11 when I came here my first season,” Black said. “I can go out with a winning season, that’s the goal.”

The Sportswrap will have complete on-location coverage from the Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte starting Thursday.