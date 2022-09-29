NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football hosts Liberty in its final nonconference game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) vs. Liberty (3-1 Independent) Date Saturday, Oct. 1 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series Liberty leads 2-1 Game Notes Old Dominion Liberty

• Zack Kuntz scored with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter and the ODU defense came up with two stops in the final six minutes to lift ODU to a come-from-behind 29-26 win over Arkansas State last Saturday.

• Liberty is 3-1 and coming off a 21-12 win over Akron.

• Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff went 19-for-32 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

• Ali Jennings registered his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, catching four passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. The 77-yard touchdown was ODU’s longest offensive play since 2018.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson recorded a career-high and school record 21 tackles in the win over A-State. The 21 stops are the most by an FBS player this season. Henderson leads the country in tackles with 65.

Comeback Kids

Old Dominion came-from-behind last week against Arkansas State after trailing 12-0 at halftime and 26-21 in the fourth quarter.

ODU opponents have scored first in each of the first four games and ODU has trailed by double-digits in three contests (all except Virginia Tech).

The Monarchs have been outscored 23-7 in the first quarter but have outscored opponents in the third and fourth quarters.

ODU scored 21 points in the third quarter in the win over A-State.

The Hulk Henderson

For the second time this season, Jason Henderson has recorded the most tackles in a weekend by an FBS player. Henderson set an ODU record with 21 tackles in the win over Arkansas State and the 21 stops are the most by an FBS player so far this season. He is the only player to top the 20 tackle mark.

The 21 tackles was the sixth most in a single-game by a Sun Belt Conference player.

The Dingmans Ferry native leads the country with 65 tackles, and has 14 more than Kyle Soelle from Arizona State who has 51.

Jason Henderson By the Numbers

Opponent Tackles Virginia Tech 18 ECU 14 Virginia 12 Arkansas State 21 Total 65

Double-Digit Tackle Games

2021 – 4

2022 – 4

All He Does is Score Touchdowns

For the third time in his ODU career, in his 17th game at ODU, defensive end Deeve Harris scored a touchdown on a 16-yard interception return. The three defensive touchdowns is an ODU record as is the two interception return touchdowns.

Harris’ pick six gave ODU its first lead of the game at 21-19. Harris registered three tackles and had half a tackle for loss in the win over the Red Wolves.

Harris Career Touchdowns

Date Opponent Type Nov. 6, 2021 at FIU 40-yard INT Nov. 27, 2021 Charlotte 1-yard FR Sept. 24, 2022 Arkansas State 16-yard INT

Sack Party

ODU had seven sacks in the win over Arkansas State, tying for second most in a game in school history.

The Monarchs had three sacks in the second quarter and four in the fourth quarter.