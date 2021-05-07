ODU Holds on against UTSA in series opener

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ODU Sports) – The No. 22 Old Dominion baseball team held off UTSA in its series opener, 14-11 on Friday evening at Roadrunner Field. The Monarchs produced 14 runs in the first six innings of play, which powered them past the Roadrunners.



“Well it was a crazy game,” ODU head coach Chris Finwood said. “You have to give UTSA a lot of credit for getting back in it. We swung the bats well and built a big lead. Jason Hartline and Noah Dean were really good for us at the end. This can be a tough place to play and every win on the road is a good one! I’m proud of our effort tonight.”



ODU (32-11, 18-7 C-USA) got on the board in the second inning, as Brock Gagliardi led off with a walk. Shortstop Tommy Bell singled to put runners on first and third. Sophomore Thomas Wheeler scored Gagliardi off a fielder’s choice to lead, 1-0.



The Roadrunners (19-20, 11-13 C-USA) evened the contest in the bottom of the second.



ODU produced three runs in the third, six in the fourth and two in the fifth inning to lead 12-1.



UTSA notched five runs in the fifth to close its deficit to six.



The Monarchs responded in the sixth with a pair of runs. Bell led off with a single, and Wheeler walked to put two runners in scoring position. Kyle Battle then delivered a two-out, two RBI single to score Wheeler and Bell to take a 14-6 advantage.



The Roadrunners continued to threaten in the bottom of the sixth, putting together four runs. In the eighth, UTSA got a run back when Nick Thornquist hit a solo home run. ODU’s pitching staff held off the Roadrunners in the ninth as Dean fanned three batters after opening the frame with a hit by pitch.



For the night, Bell went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double. Battle also put together an offensive night, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a double.



Five Monarchs saw action on the hill Friday night as Aaron Holiday picked up the win, fanning three Roadrunners in one inning. Hartline and Dean combined for seven strikeouts. Dean earned his seventh save of the season. Starting pitcher Tommy Gertner gave up six runs in 4.0 innings of action.



Up Next

ODU and UTSA will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at 3 p.m. ET.