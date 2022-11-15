Marlins get 18 from Omari DeVeaux, but fall in cross-town men’s basketball matchup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan held its own in its annual matchup against Old Dominion at Chartway Arena Monday, but after cutting a 20 point lead to 10 three times in the last four minutes, the Monarchs held fast for a 72-58 win with 5,085 looking on.

ODU (2-1) was led by a trio of transfers, as Tyreek Scott-Grayson, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Northeastern, had 15 points and eight rebounds. Another transfer, 6-foot-7 Ben Stanley from Xavier, added 14 and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News, Va.), from Wichita State, had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Dericko Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds and Mekhi Long added 12 rebounds and four assists for the Monarchs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For Division III Virginia Wesleyan (3-1), it was led by Omari DeVeaux, who had 18 points while Jordan Crump and Eric Rowland each had 10 points and five rebounds. Amari Moorer led the Marlins with seven rebounds.

Though the Marlins shot just 33.8% from the field (22-of-65), it played the Monarchs about evenly for the second half, outscoring them 37-36. Virginia Wesleyan’s last lead of the game was at 9-8 with 14:52 in the first half, but after the Marlins closed to 13-12with Old Dominion going on an 17-0 run later in the half to stretch its lead to 30-12.

Virginia Wesleyan next plays Saturday when it hosts N.C. Wesleyan at 1 p.m. at TowneBank Arena in Virginia Beach. Old Dominion’s next opponent is a national TV matchup against Virginia Tech in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at 2 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 in Charleston, S.C.