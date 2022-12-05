NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to increase the team’s offensive production, Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne has hired an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from a school that had the top-ranked offense in FCS this past season.

Kevin Decker has been hired to be the Monarchs’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, while Alex Huettel has been tabbed to be their new offensive line coach. Both coaches come from Fordham, which led FCS in offense with 609 yards per game – second-best in FCS history – and ranked second in the country with 49.5 points-per-game.

The ODU offense ranked 105th of 131 schools in FBS, averaging 339.4 yards per game, 117th in scoring offense, at 19.5 points per game, 125th in third down conversions (29.4%) and 130th in average time of possession at just over 25 minutes per game.

“I am extremely excited to add both Kevin and Alex,” Rahne said in a statement. “The offensive production and excitement that these hires bring to the 757 will continue to push this program to the next level.”

It is the second time in two years ODU has let go of its offensive coordinator.

Media reports noted the Monarchs firing of Kevin Reihner, who called plays for the offense during their 3-9 season after the sudden resignation of Dave Patenaude three weeks before the start of the regular season. Patenaude had been hired in January, and like Reihner, was known well by Rahne.

After the 2021 season, Rahne fired then-offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, who had previously worked with Rahne when the two were at Penn State.

Decker was the offensive coordinator at Fordham for the past four seasons. The Rams also led FCS this past season in first downs and passing offense, and their quarterback, Tim DeMorat, led the nation in touchdown passes, total touchdowns, passing yards and total offense. DeMorat was named Patriot League offensive player of the year for the third time, and along with receiver Fotis Kokosioulis, are finalists for the Walter Peyton Award.

In 2019, Decker took over a Fordham offense that ranked No. 119 out of 124 FCS teams and has led the Patriot League in both scoring and total offense for the past four seasons. Decker also spent three seasons at Brown – in 2018 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the prior two seasons as a tight ends coach.

Decker graduated New Hampshire and was the CAA player of the year and a Walter Payton Award finalist in 2011, throwing for 3,272 yards and 22 touchdowns as its quarterback.

Huettel had been at Fordham since 2020 and coached three offensive linemen to All-Patriot League honors. One, left tackle Nick Zakelj, was named first-team All-America and will be in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Prior to that, Huettel had been an offensive graduate assistant working with the offensive line at Cincinnati.

Huettel had been a four-year starter on the offensive line for Bowling Green and was three-time All-Mid-American Conference.

The new coaches could be without receiver Ali Jennings and running back Blake Watson. Jennings, who had more than 2,000 receiving yards in the past two seasons, said on social media he had been offered by multiple schools, including Virginia Tech, Duke, Kansas, Washington State, Louisville, Mississippi State and Colorado, where Deion Sanders has been hired as its new coach.

Jennings had previously announced he would be returning to school as a grad-transfer.

Others from ODU who have announced via social media they have entered the transfer portal include Aaron Moore, Keshawn Lynch, Alec Solano, Taevion Clarke and Elijah Rivers. Nick Saldiveri has announced he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.