NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion football team was on the practice field Thursday as the Monarchs get ready for their Famous Toastery Bowl game in Charlotte Dec. 18 against Western Kentucky.

Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne confirmed that All-American linebacker Jason Henderson will not play in the game after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury in ODU’s regular season finale against Georgia State.

Regardless, by being bowl eligible the Monarchs get 20 extra practices which gives the coaching staff further time to evaluate the development of some of its players, especially the younger ones.

Some of those younger players will be called into action to take the place of the players that have already entered the transfer portal.

ODU has a rule that once you enter the portal, you are no longer on the roster.

The bowl game against the Hilltoppers will be the third bowl game in school history, and coach Rahne said having a stand alone game on national television does wonders for the profile of the university

“A lot of eyes are going to be on it,” Rahne said. “It’s important. If you look at the history of college football, the better you play on the football field the more applicants you get. People don’t like to think of it that way but it’s reality.”

ODU is favored by 2.5 over WKU. The game is Monday Dec. 18 at 2:30 on ESPN.

The Sportswrap team will be on location in Charlotte starting Thursday night to bring you coverage leading up to the game.