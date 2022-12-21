NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Chaunce Jenkins’ layup with two seconds left gave Old Dominion a 78-77 win over George Mason Wednesday at Chartway Arena.

The Monarchs got a monster performance from Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who scored a career-high 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including 6-of-11 from behind the arc. Scott-Grayson also had six rebounds and three assists.

Old Dominion (8-4) had four players score in double-figures – Jenkins had 17 on 7-for-11 shooting, Mekhi Long had 11 and Imo Essien added 10.

“It felt great,” Jenkins said. “We wanted to win going into the Christmas break, because whatever the result of this game was, we would have to live with it for a few days. It was great for us to get a win and feel comfortable going into the Christmas break.”

The Patriots raced out to a 21-9 lead to start the game – their largest lead of the game – but Old Dominion clawed back and retook the lead late in the first half, getting one of six Scott-Grayson 3-pointers to go up 30-29.

The two teams went back and fourth for the rest of the half, and the Patriots led 34-33 at the break.

The Monarchs had a seven point lead – their largest of the game – with 8:10 to go, but the Patriots fought back and tied the game at 69-all with 3:34 left, and they regained the lead, 75-73 with 44 seconds left.

George Mason (7-5) still had a three-point lead with 20 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Faizon Fields cut the lead to one before Jenkins’ layup on a fast break clinched the game for the Monarchs.