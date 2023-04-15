NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – The Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.



The Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game is free and open to the public. Fans are directed to enter through the southeast gate and sit on the east side of the stadium. Parking is free and available in the Red Garage which is adjacent to the stadium on 49th street and Bluestone Avenue.



The concession stands on the east side of the stadium will have food and drink available for purchase. Please remember that ODU’s clear bag policy will still be in effect.



The Charity Bowl, in its 54th year, is America’s longest running charity football game. The event raises money for Hampton Roads children’s charities. Last year’s Charity Bowl raised over $800,000 for the charities, a record for the event.