ODU football picks up former 5-star recruit Ricky Slade

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 24: Ricky Slade #4 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after scoring his second touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 24, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’ll soon be the Ricky and Ricky show in Norfolk.

Ricky Slade, the highest rated recruit in Old Dominion football history, will reunite with his former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who took the ODU head coaching job at the end of 2019 after the dismissal of longtime head coach Bobby Wilder.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back and former 5-star recruit from Woodbridge, Virginia, is transferring after playing two years with the Nittany Lions. Slade announced the decision on Friday.

He’ll likely have to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules still in place, but will have two years of eligibility remaining. Slade started at running back at the beginning of 2019, but didn’t have a major year, only racking up 319 total yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances.

He’ll join a rebuilding Monarchs squad that won just one game in 2019, squeaking out a home win against FCS Norfolk State.