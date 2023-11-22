NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football hosts Georgia State in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.



Old Dominion (5-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State (6-5, 3-4 Sun Belt) Date Saturday, Nov. 25 • 2 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series ODU leads 3-1 Game Notes Old Dominion Georgia State

• Old Dominion is coming off a 20-17 triumph at Georgia Southern, while Georgia State lost 56-14 at LSU.



• Linebacker Jason Henderson has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the country.



• ODU quarterback Grant Wilson completed 17-of-27 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, and added seven carries for 40 yards. Wilson’s 28-yard scamber with eight seconds left took ODU to the five to set up Ethan Sanchez’s game-winning 22-yard field goal.



• Kicker Ethan Sanchez went 2-for-3 on field goals, including the 22-yard walk-off winner. The Georgia native played in front of his parents for the first time this year. He gave ODU a 3-0 lead in the second quarter with a 47-yard field goal. It was his fourth 40+ yard kick this season.



• Linebacker Jason Henderson had 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack at Georgia Southern. Henderson broke ODU’s single-season record for tackles for loss with 19.5. It was the first game this season that ODU did not have at least two players with 10+ tackles.



• Safety Markus Knight blocked a punt at Georgia Southern setting up a Sanchez field goal. In limited opportunities this season, Knight now has two interceptions and a blocked punt. He also had a pass breakup against the Eagles. Knight’s playing time has continued to increase throughout the season.



One Score Games

Old Dominion has played nine one-score games. The Monarchs are 5-4 in one-score games. Boston College has played eight total one score games. ODU did it again on Saturday, defeating Georgia Southern in Statesboro on the final play of the game.



School One Score Games One Score Games Record Old Dominion 9 5-4 Boston College 8 5-3 Fresno State 7 5-2 Colorado 7 3-4 San Diego State 7 3-4 North Texas 7 2-5 Virginia 7 2-5 Northern Illinois 7 2-5