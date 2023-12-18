CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — The final practice snaps are being taken.

The final conditioning drills are being run.

The final hours are ticking away before Old Dominion Football takes on Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

The monarchs have had a healthy balance of fun and work as they’ve gotten ready for the Hilltoppers. Between visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday, and going to the Charlotte Hornets game on Friday, ODU has taken in all the sites the Queen City has to offer.

All of that coming to an end now, as the Monarchs search for their first above-500 season in the Ricky Rahne era. Kickoff at UNC Charlotte is Monday, December 18, at 2:30 P.M.

Craig Loper and Brian Parsons will have all of the highlights and full coverage of Monday’s matchup.