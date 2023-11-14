NORFOLK, Va. (ODU ATHLETICS) – Old Dominion University Football hits the road for the final time in the 2023 regular season as the Monarchs take on Georgia Southern on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Statesboro, Georgia. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be on ESPN+.



Old Dominion (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt) Date Saturday, Nov. 18 • 6 p.m. • Statesboro, Ga. • Paulson Stadium (25,000) Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series Georgia Southern leads 3-0 Game Notes Old Dominion Georgia Southern

• Old Dominion is coming off a 38-10 loss at Liberty, while Georgia Southern had a 38-33 setback at Marshall.



• Linebacker Jason Henderson has been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the country.



• Quarterback Grant Wilson accounted for 225 yards of total offense at Liberty. He rushed for 64 yards, his second highest total of the season and passed for 161.



• Wide receiver Javon Harvey caught a career-best 12 passes at Liberty. He had 76 yards of receiving and a touchdown. The 12 receptions are the third most in a single-game in program history.



• Linebacker Wayne Matthews had 14 tackles for the second-straight week, which is his career-high. He is now second on the team and third in the Sun Belt Conference with 98 tackles.



• Fellow linebacker Jason Henderson added 13 tackles at Liberty, securing his 10th-straight double-digit tackle game of the season and giving him 25 for his career. He leads the country with 154 stops.



The Meeting

Old Dominion is 0-3 all-time against Georgia Southern with last year’s meeting the first as FBS programs. Georgia Southern knocked ODU out of the playoffs in 2011 and 2012. In 2012, ODU was the No. 4 national seed and hosted the Eagles in the quarterfinals, but GS scored 28 fourth quarter points to overcome a 35-21 deficit and advance with a 49-35 win. The following week Georgia Southern lost to North Dakota State 23-20 in the semifinals.



Behind Enemy Lines

Jason Henderson had 14 tackles for loss his first two seasons with the Monarchs. This year he already has 18, second in the country and putting him one TFL off the ODU single-season record.



FBS TFL Leaders

Player School Tackles For Loss Laiatu Latu UCLA 18.5 Jason Henderson Old Dominion 18.0 Tre’mon Morris-Brash UCF 17.0 Trey Moore UTSA 16.5



ODU Tackles For Loss Leaders

Henderson is one off the ODU record for tackles for loss held by Keion White and Ronnie Cameron.



Tackles For Loss

1. 19.0 – Keion White (19/82) – 2019

19.0 – Ronnie Cameron (19/70) – 2010

3. 18.5 – Oshane Ximines (18.5/88) – 2018

4. 18.0 – Jason Henderson (18.0/64) – 2023



Not Just Henderson

Linebacker Jason Henderson leads the Sun Belt in tackles but Wayne Matthews and Terry Jones are third and fourth in the league in tackles behind him. Georgia Southern’s Marques Watson-Trent is second in the conference with 101 tackles.



Sun Belt Tackle Leaders

Player School Tackles Jason Henderson Old Dominion 154 Marques Watson-Trent Georgia Southern 101 Wayne Matthews Old Dominion 98 Terry Jones Old Dominion 96



Harvey Career-High

ODU wide receiver caught a career-high 12 passes last week at Liberty. His previous career-best was six. He is the second receiver this season for the Monarchs to have a double-digit catch game, as Isiah Paige had 10 receptions at James Madison.



Up Next

Old Dominion returns home next Saturday, Nov. 25 to host Georgia State in the home finale at 2 p.m.