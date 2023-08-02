NORFOLK (WAVY) – On a “cooler” day than many days last week, the ODU football team took the field Wednesday afternoon for its first fall camp practice at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex.

The Monarchs mission for 2023 is pretty simple – Improve. The team went 3-9 last season and ended the fall on a six-game losing streak.

Ricky Rahne is entering his third season at the helm and has a largely new team, with 58 newcomers, including 27 transfers, on the roster. It’s the new normal of college football. What’s also normal are new faces at quarterback.

In the video above, Rahne addresses the Monarchs quarterback competition during camp.

The season opener is Sept. 2.