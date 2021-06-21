ODU Fan group “The Monarchists” raising money with $105 donations after 105 home runs this season

NORFOLK (WAVY)- After a historic 2021 season that saw countless program firsts for the ODU baseball team, including leading the NCAA in home runs (105), a group of fans, alumni and general supports of the Monarchs, called “The Monarchists” is spear heading a fundraising campaign centered around $105 donations. The idea was born out of conversation revolving around why ODU didn’t host the regional, but instead had to travel to Columbia, South Carolina. It was the first time there was a traveling host in the NCAA tournament since 2010.

“The conversation talked about the stadium efforts and what we missed out on not hosting,” Michael Langston, a Hampton Roads native that served in the military, ODU graduate and self admitted optimist fan, said.

“The program and guys deserve it. Any little thing we can do to try and help, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Aaron Zielinski. Zielinski is also a Hampton Roads native that spent time in the military and moved around before returning to the 757 full time in the late 90’s.

Quickly after the UVA loss in the regional final, the idea of ‘Dollars for Dingers’ was born and put out on social media, where the likes of Ricky Rahne, Ben Verlander, and Kent Bazemore all decided to chip in.