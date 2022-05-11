NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Five William & Mary pitchers tossed a three-hit shutout in a 5-0 win over Old Dominion Baseball Wednesday night at Bud Metheny Ballpark.



A first inning double by Matt Coutney was the only hit by Old Dominion (31-15) until a seventh inning double by Coutney but each time he was left stranded.



William & Mary scratched a run across in the fifth without the benefit of a hit when Joe Delossantos walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Solomon. Delossantos stole third and scored on a sac fly by Mark Trotta.



That was the only run until a solo homer from Solomon in the seventh, the first hit of the night for the Tribe. Matt Thomas scored on a fielder’s choice to make the score 3-0 and Cole Ragone followed with a two-run single to make the score 5-0.



Coutney led ODU with a 2-for-4 night and Chris Dengler added a single for ODU’s third hit of the night.



Tommy Gertner suffered the loss for the Monarchs, allowing a run in 4.2 innings despite not giving up a hit. He struck out a career-high nine with four walks.



ODU hosts Marshall in the final home weekend series of the year beginning Friday at 6 p.m.