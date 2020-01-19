ODU falls in final minute at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey stole the ball and was fouled, making the decisive game-winning free throw with 18.6 seconds on the clock, breaking a late tie and lifting Marshall to a 68-67 win over Old Dominion.

Malik Curry led Old Dominion with 20 points but his jumper in the final seconds didn’t fall. The Monarchs (6-12, 2-3 in Conference USA) lost their third consecutive game, and their second straight after holding a late lead.

Despite being out-rebounded 51-33 and outscored in the paint 32-20, Marshall fought through 12 ties and 11 lead changes for the win. Kinsey hit a jumper for a 58-55 lead capping a six-minute stretch of holding Old Dominion without a field goal in 11 tries,