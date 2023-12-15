CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — While it is important for the Old Dominion Football team to focus on the task at hand, it’s critical to have some fun.

Bowl games aren’t accessible to every team in the country. The Monarchs are one of only a handful that get to go to a new place, experience a new city, and have a blast in the build-up to the big game.

For the Monarchs, they’ll head to the Charlotte Hornets game on Friday night. 757 native, Mark Williams, has been tearing it up for Buzz City in his second season. He’s averaging 12.7 points per game, along with 9.7 rebounds.

On Sunday, the Monarchs will head to Uptown Charlotte and pay a visit to former ODU Quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, as the Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers.

Then, of course, kickoff at UNC Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky is Monday, December 18, at 2:30 p.m.