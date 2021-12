NORFOLK, Va. (ODU Athletics) — The men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues with Florida Atlantic.

The two programs will work with Conference USA to reschedule. It’s the first game this season to be impacted by COVID-19 for ODU.

Next on the schedule for the Monarchs will be a road game at Charlotte, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8