ODU baseball’s historic season ends in heartbreaker as UVA walks off in extras to head to Super Regionals

University of Virginia first baseman Devin Ortiz bats against the University of Oklahoma during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAVY) — Devin Ortiz started the day on the mound and finished it at the plate for Virginia, slamming a home run over the left field fence in extras to beat Old Dominion 4-3 and send the Hoos to the NCAA baseball Super Regionals.

It’ll be the 7th Super Regional appearance for UVA and first since 2015.

Devin Ortiz walks it off for the Hoos in Columbia!



UVA baseball beats ODU 4-3 in extra innings to advance to the Super Regional! It's UVA's first trip since 2015.



A season to remember for @ODUBaseball ends in a heartbreaker. https://t.co/HNrrUhqQtN — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 8, 2021

The loss ended a historic season for Old Dominion, which won their first ever Conference USA baseball title. They finish the season 44-16 overall.

When you think about the 2021 @ODUBaseball team, think greatest team in program history. @WAVY_News — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) June 8, 2021

Virginia will now stay in Columbia, South Carolina, to play Dallas Baptist in the Supers.

