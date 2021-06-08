ODU baseball’s historic season ends in heartbreaker as UVA walks off in extras to head to Super Regionals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAVY) — Devin Ortiz started the day on the mound and finished it at the plate for Virginia, slamming a home run over the left field fence in extras to beat Old Dominion 4-3 and send the Hoos to the NCAA baseball Super Regionals.
It’ll be the 7th Super Regional appearance for UVA and first since 2015.
The loss ended a historic season for Old Dominion, which won their first ever Conference USA baseball title. They finish the season 44-16 overall.
Virginia will now stay in Columbia, South Carolina, to play Dallas Baptist in the Supers.
This article is breaking and will be updated.