NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime ODU men’s basketball assistant coach Bryant Stith is saying goodbye to the Monarchs after nine seasons.

The 51-year-old former UVA star and Virginia Sports Hall of Famer is heading to UNC-Greensboro to be an assistant under former Radford head coach Mike Jones.

Stith tweeted a graphic on Wednesday thanking the ODU community and received lots of congratulations and thanks on social media.

In his tenure with ODU, the Monarchs reached the NCAA Tournament with a Conference USA title in 2019 and achieved their first top 25 ranking (January 2015). Since the tournament appearance, the Monarchs have losing records in two of their last three seasons, including a 13-19 record last year.

UNCG finished 17-15 overall and 9-9 in the Southern Conference last season in Jones’ first year.