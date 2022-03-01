ODU and JMU release 2022 football schedules with Sun Belt teams, Dukes to play in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation, Old Dominion and James Madison officially released their 2022 football schedules on Tuesday — each with a full Sun Belt Conference slate.
JMU, in its first season in FBS, with play at ODU on Saturday, November 12, two weeks before Thanksgiving.
ODU also has Sun Belt home games with Arkansas State, Marshall and Georgia Southern, in addition to home games against Virginia Tech (home opener) and Liberty. There are Sun Belt away games at Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Appalachian State and South Alabama, in addition to away games at Virginia (Sept. 17) and East Carolina (Sept. 10).
ODU’s 2022 schedule
- Sept. 2 – Virginia Tech
- Sept. 10 – at East Carolina
- Sept. 17 – at Virginia
- Sept. 24 – Arkansas State
- Oct. 1 – Liberty
- Oct. 15 – at Coastal Carolina
- Oct. 22 – Georgia Southern
- Oct. 29 – at Georgia State
- Nov. 5 – Marshall
- Nov. 12 – James Madison
- Nov. 19 – at Appalachian State
- Nov. 26 – at South Alabama
JMU’s 2022 schedule
- Sept. 3 – Middle Tennessee
- Sept. 10 – Norfolk State
- Sept. 24 – at Appalachian State
- Oct. 1 – Texas State
- Oct. 8 – Arkansas State
- Oct. 15 – at Georgia Southern
- Oct. 22 – Marshall (Homecoming)
- Nov. 5 – at Louisville
- Nov. 12 – at ODU
- Nov. 19 – Georgia State
- Nov. Nov. 26 – Coastal Carolina
ODU meanwhile is still working on its exit from Conference USA. The Monarchs are still currently on CUSA’s 2022 football schedule, but have said they won’t play those games. Lawyers for the school and conference are in court on Tuesday for an injunction hearing.
This is a breaking article. Read more about ODU’s schedule here, and about JMU’s schedule here.