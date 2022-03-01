ODU and JMU release 2022 football schedules with Sun Belt teams, Dukes to play in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation, Old Dominion and James Madison officially released their 2022 football schedules on Tuesday — each with a full Sun Belt Conference slate.

JMU, in its first season in FBS, with play at ODU on Saturday, November 12, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

ODU also has Sun Belt home games with Arkansas State, Marshall and Georgia Southern, in addition to home games against Virginia Tech (home opener) and Liberty. There are Sun Belt away games at Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Appalachian State and South Alabama, in addition to away games at Virginia (Sept. 17) and East Carolina (Sept. 10).

ODU’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 2 – Virginia Tech

Sept. 10 – at East Carolina

Sept. 17 – at Virginia

Sept. 24 – Arkansas State

Oct. 1 – Liberty

Oct. 15 – at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 22 – Georgia Southern

Oct. 29 – at Georgia State

Nov. 5 – Marshall

Nov. 12 – James Madison

Nov. 19 – at Appalachian State

Nov. 26 – at South Alabama

JMU’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3 – Middle Tennessee

Sept. 10 – Norfolk State

Sept. 24 – at Appalachian State

Oct. 1 – Texas State

Oct. 8 – Arkansas State

Oct. 15 – at Georgia Southern

Oct. 22 – Marshall (Homecoming)

Nov. 5 – at Louisville

Nov. 12 – at ODU

Nov. 19 – Georgia State

Nov. Nov. 26 – Coastal Carolina

ODU meanwhile is still working on its exit from Conference USA. The Monarchs are still currently on CUSA’s 2022 football schedule, but have said they won’t play those games. Lawyers for the school and conference are in court on Tuesday for an injunction hearing.

This is a breaking article. Read more about ODU’s schedule here, and about JMU’s schedule here.