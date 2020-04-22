NSU’s Price hopes to cash in come draft weekend

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Bobby Price has always enjoyed proving his doubters wrong. Once a quarterback at First Colonial High School, Price transferred to Catholic High School, and was asked to switch to the defensive side of the ball.

After a four-year career at Norfolk State, Price looks to cash in, and hopes to hear his name called during this weekend’s NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Price has considerable size for a defensive back. He also ran track for NSU, and can provide speed as well. Price describes himself as “Very versatile.

“Underrated, I would say.”

He’s also shown durability, having played in 42 games for the Spartans. Price finished his career with 133 solo tackles and seven interceptions.

Due to Coronavirus, NFL scouts and general managers have not been able to meet free agents or draft prospects in person. So Price was one of the many prospects forced to hold a “virtual” pro-day. His video was sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Before everything shut down, Price did have one in-person workout with the New York Giants, which just so happens to be his childhood team, and his father’s favorite team.

At the end of the day, Price doesn’t care who calls his name; only that he receives that coveted call.

