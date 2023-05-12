Courtesy of Norfolk State University athletics

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State swept the individual accolades awards at the 2023 MEAC Women’s Track & Field Outdoor Championships, completing an impressive final day at Dick Price Stadium.

Mercyline Kimaiyo was named Outstanding Track Athlete, contributing 38 points for the week. Leslie Young earned Outstanding Field Athlete with 25 points, receiving the award her freshman year in 2022 as well.

Norfolk State finished third in the team standings with 102.50 points. Howard won the championship for the second consecutive year.

Norfolk State’s 4×100 meter relay team posted its best time of the season, finishing fifth in 46.97 seconds.