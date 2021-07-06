NSU legend Bob Dandridge reflects on Bucks’ last title, Hall of Fame vote

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974, when Bob Dandridge led the way alongside Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lou Alcindor, as he was known then).

Dandridge, considered maybe the greatest player in Norfolk State history, helped lead the Bucks to their first and only NBA championship three years prior in 1971. “There’s nothing like getting to that finals,” said Dandridge.

“Once you get to the finals, you want more, and you want to win it.”

Dandridge has widely been regarded as one of the most underrated stars in NBA history, and up until a few months ago, was considered one of the best players not inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame. Dandridge received the call he’d long been waiting for back in May.

“It’s an honor, something I’ve earned,” said Dandridge. “Probably about 20 years too late for the induction, but I’ll take it the way it came.”