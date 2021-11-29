Notre Dame quarterback transfer Brendon Clark commits to ODU football

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s more good news for ODU fans after the Monarchs won their fifth straight game on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

The Monarchs picked up a big commitment from Notre Dame transfer Brendon Clark on Sunday. The 6-foot-2 Midlothian, Virginia, native was expect be in the mix for the Irish’s starting job in 2021, but he had knee surgery in December 2020 and had a lengthy recovery that included missing spring football practice.

He eventually dropped down the depth chart and announced in October that he was transferring. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

Thankful for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/qcVLYIeU6I — Brendon Clark (@bren__clark) November 28, 2021

Clark is a former three-star quarterback who also had offers to Clemson and North Carolina. He actually decommitted from Wake Forest before joining Notre Dame.

He should be competitive for the starting spot next season, though redshirt freshman Hayden Wolff emerged as a solid QB No. 1 for the Monarchs down their winning stretch.

The Monarchs finished the season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in Conference and are hoping for a bowl bid. They dropped 56 points on Charlotte to end the regular season at home on Saturday in a 56-34 win.