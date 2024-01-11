NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) — Wednesday saw some really quality high school basketball in the area. A lot of it went down in Norfolk, and started with undefeated Lake Taylor, looking to continue its dominance against Churchland.

Not too far away from that, Norview High School was the scene for a now 6-2 Pilots team hosting a red hot Booker T. Washington squad.

Both the Pilots and Bookers have lost to Lake Taylor in competitive contests, so this was a good barometer to see where we can begin to layout the Norfolk schools.

Norview took down Booker T. 61-49, while Lake Taylor handled business against Churchland 73-32.

Norview’s next game is against Churchland at home, Friday, February 12.

Lake Taylor’s next matchup is against Manor at home, also on the 12th at 7 p.m.