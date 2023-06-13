EASTVILLE (WAVY) – For the first time in program history, the Northampton boys soccer team are state champions.

The Yellow Jackets won the Class 1 crown after defeating Westmoreland on Saturday.

Last year Northampton lost in the state title game, but with eight seniors second year head coach Chase Baxa knew he had a team capable of winning it all.

And now that his team has accomplished the goal, he’s soaking it all in.

“It’s insane to walk through here and everyone says congratulations,” Baxa said. “It means so much to a small town and a small school like this, it means everything.”

As for the players, it’s a close knit group that has come up through the youth leagues and middle school and now high school.

For the seniors, it’s the ultimate way to go out.

For the underclassman, they’re hungry for more.

“There’s no words that can describe it,” senior Kevin Maldonado said. “It was like winning the World Cup.”

Freshman Sebastian Mayorga added, “We always talked about it and I was like, this is the year and I’m happy I did it, I’m happy we did it.”