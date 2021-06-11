North American Sand Soccer Championships return to Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The largest sand soccer tournament in the world returns to Virginia Beach this weekend.

It’s the 27th year of the North American Sand Soccer Championships at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The weekend starts with a free kids clinic from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, amateur and premier division matches start at 8 a.m. and run through the day, with nearly 700 teams across the country participating.

The event is free and open to the public and takes place between 24th and 25th streets.

Organizers say the tournament brings in about $15 million in economic impact to the city each year.

For more information, visit the event’s website.