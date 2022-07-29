NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Senior League team from Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League is playing in the Senior League Baseball World Series starting Saturday.

The team swept though the Southeast Region, winning all three games and beating Florida 6-1 in the regional final on Wednesday.

Fleet Park actually plays in the first game of the tournament, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The games are being played in Easley, South Carolina and you can watch Saturday’s game vs. Hawaii and others on ESPN+.

The team will play against other U.S. teams, and the winner of that side of the bracket will play against the winner of the international field. Teams from Australia, Italy, Guam and more are on the international side.

For more information, visit the Senior League Baseball World Series’ website.

You can help donate to the team’s GoFundMe here.