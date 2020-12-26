Norfolk’s Darriel Mack Jr. announces he will transfer from UCF to Old Dominion

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. #8 of the UCF Knights throws a pass during the second quarter of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Ricky Rahne received a late Christmas gift on Saturday. Norfolk’s Darriel Mack Jr., a 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback, announced on twitter he intends to transfer from the University of Central Florida to Old Dominion.

Woke up feeling like I got the keys to my city #ReignOn 🦁👑 #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/pGxOSSaN4X — Darriel Mack Jr ™ (@DJMactastic1) December 26, 2020

Mack, a graduate of Norview High School, played in 17 games for the Knights, and threw for 838 yards and seven touchdowns over his first two seasons. He also proved to be dangerous on the ground, rushing for nine touchdowns over that same span.

The dual-threat quarterback took over as UCF’s starter at the end of the 2019 season, and was set to enter Fall camp as a favorite to reclaim that role until a broken ankle derailed those plans.

Mack could very well compete for the Monarchs’ starting spot. During his Signing Day press conference, Rahne said none of the quarterbacks on his roster separated themselves through Fall practices.