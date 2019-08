NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides will host “The Office Night” at Harbor Park on Aug. 30.

The game vs. Charlotte will begin at 7 p.m.

Actor Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on hit show, will be making an appearance at the event.

Fans can pay to have the opportunity to take photos with Baker. These photo passes can be purchased along with tickets online, in person at Harbor Park or over the phone by calling 757-622-2222.