NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Add another major accomplishment to Joe Bryant Jr.’s long resume.

Norfolk State men’s basketball’s senior leader is the BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Year for the second straight year. He’s the first ever NSU player to win the award twice (Kyle O’Quinn and Pendarvis Williams won in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, respectively).

The Norfolk native and Lake Taylor grad averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this year as the NSU men went 22-11 overall and finished runner-up in the MEAC Tournament (a 1-point loss to Howard). He scored 18 against the Bison in the title game, and 25 and 23 in the Spartans’ other tournament games.

Bryant, who also named the MEAC Player of the Year the past two seasons, led NSU to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, with a tournament win over Appalachian State in 2021.

Bryant was joined on the BOXTOROW All-America First Team by teammate Kris Bankston, a high-flying highlight reel player who transferred from Little Rock two years ago. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

His 71.1 percent field goal percentage in 2021-22 ranks first in program history, with his 68.8 rate in 2022-23 ranking second.