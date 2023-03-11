NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five players scored in double-figures, led by Kierra Wheeler’s 22 points and 12 rebounds, as Norfolk State dominated in an 81-59 win over North Carolina Central in the MEAC women’s basketball tournament semifinals Friday at Scope Arena.

The Spartans (25-6), the top seed in the tournament, will play for a conference tournament championship for the second straight season and the third time in five years. They will look to avenge last season’s loss to Howard in a 4 p.m. clash Saturday.

Camille Downs added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, Da’naijah Williams had 14 points and five rebounds, Niya Fields had 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals and Deja Francis had 10 points and five rebounds.

North Carolina Central finished its season at 15-16.