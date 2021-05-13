Norfolk State Wins Northern Division MEAC title with win against Delaware State

NORFOLK, Va. (via NSU Athletics) – Ty Hanchey matched his career high with three hits, and James Deloatch pitched six scoreless innings as Norfolk State opened its final regular-season series with a 6-0 win over Delaware State on Thursday afternoon at Marty L. Miller Field.

The win helped secure first place in the MEAC Northern Division for the Spartans (20-25, 16-9 MEAC), their fifth time achieving the feat in the last six full seasons.

Hanchey was 3-for-4 and was one of three Spartans who had more than one hit.

Dionte Brown led off the Spartans’ half of the first with triple into the right-field corner. One out later, Hanchey tripled into the gap in left-center for the game’s first run.

Deloatch (6-2) made the lead stand as he consistently worked out of trouble. He stranded 12 runners in his six innings of work. In the second and third, he allowed two baserunners before striking out the last two batters of each frame. He left the bases loaded in the fourth and sixth innings.

His offense gave him additional support with a four-run fifth inning that included five hits. Raphy Rodriguez led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Brown. Alsander Womack hit a sacrifice fly to score Rodriguez.

NSU then added three straight singles. Hanchey had the first, then Velasquez and Jacob Council hit consecutive run-scoring singles. Velasquez later scored on a two-out wild pitch the cap the inning.

Womack singled, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for NSU’s final run.

Deloatch allowed six hits and walked four while striking out five. Michael Portela pitched the final three innings of the game scoreless, allowing just one hit while striking out three to notch his first save of the year as NSU posted its first shutout of the year.

Hanchey scored a run and knocked in one. Brown went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, and Velasquez also finished 2-for-4.

Krew Bouldin had a pair of hits for DSU (14-24, 12-16), which left 16 men on base for the game.

Hornet starter Cole Bates (2-5) took the loss, allowing 10 hits and five runs in six innings.

The teams play a doubleheader starting at noon Friday. NSU will honor its seniors prior to the first game.