NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is hosting a watch party for the game against Gonzaga Saturday evening.

The watch party will be held at Echols Hall for those who got tickets Friday. Attendance is limited to 250 people and doors open at 8:30 p.m. for ticket holders.

Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes and receive promotional giveaways at the watch party. Refreshments will be provided by Thompson Hospitality.

Spartan fans, just a few hours 'til tip-off!



Post a photo with your @Norfolkstate gear and use the hashtag #GoSpartans during the game as @nsu_bball takes on the top team in the land in Gonzaga tonight at 9:20 pm live on @TBSNetwork #GoSpartans pic.twitter.com/sSXBPnw72C — NSU Athletics (@NSUSpartans) March 20, 2021

Stay with the WAVY Sportswrap for more on the game.